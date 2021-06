Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,692

IDW’s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #31



Tune in to the latest happenings in Crystal City and at the Academy of Applied Technology via the 5-page preview of Transformers issue #31, due in shops this week, then sound off on the 2005 boards! “Lord of Misrule: Test Flight I.” Optimus Prime’s Autobots are starting to fray. They need energon and supplies that they just don’t have access to. But Perceptor has a plan-if he can supercharge Jumpstream’s teleportation powers, the Autobots will have all sorts of new access to Cybertron. Of course, that relies on the experiment going right and things can never be quite so easy…



