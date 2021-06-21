Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #31


Tune in to the latest happenings in Crystal City and at the Academy of Applied Technology via the 5-page preview of Transformers issue #31, due in shops this week, then sound off on the 2005 boards! “Lord of Misrule: Test Flight I.” Optimus Prime’s Autobots are starting to fray. They need energon and supplies that they just don’t have access to. But Perceptor has a plan-if he can supercharge Jumpstream’s teleportation powers, the Autobots will have all sorts of new access to Cybertron. Of course, that relies on the experiment going right and things can never be quite so easy… &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #31 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



