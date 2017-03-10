Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,157

Transformers Legends LG-43 Dinosaurer Comic From Takara Tomy



As always, 2005 Boards members Type-R and payres are*delivering info from *regarding their upcoming figure*Transformers Legends LG-43 Dinosaurer (known by many as Trypticon). What we have now is a tie-in comic book showcasing the aforementioned figures as well as Metroplex, Galvatron,*Swerve, Wipe-Out, Nekro, and many others. Only 4*pages are currently available in Japanese. We’ve mirrored those pages with this news post and you can check ’em out, after the jump.



