Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Images Of Generation Toy GT-5 Mini Leaders: Legends Scale Optimus Prime And Megatron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:41 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,157
Images Of Generation Toy GT-5 Mini Leaders: Legends Scale Optimus Prime And Megatron


Site sponsor TFsource has posted several images of*Generation Toy GT-5 Mini Leaders: Legends Scale Optimus Prime and Megatron. Priced at $69.99,*GT-05 Leaders Set by Generation Toy features two mini fully Transforming figures! One mini-figure transforms from gun to tyrant and back and is a bonus figure to complement the Generation Toys Gravity Builder combiner. When in gun mode, can be held by Gravity Builder! The second transforms from a mini semi truck to robot and back! We’ve mirrored the images with this news post. Check ’em out, after the jump. Check out the listing at TFsource. &#160;

The post Images Of Generation Toy GT-5 Mini Leaders: Legends Scale Optimus Prime And Megatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Custom Transformers ? Blue Bluestreak MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Powermaster Hydra MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Victory Transformers ? 4 Dinoking Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers ? Artfire Accessories
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Grand Maximus Cog Head
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Grand Maximus Cog Arms
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? Powermaster Doubleclouder MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.