Site sponsor TFsource has posted several images of*Generation Toy GT-5 Mini Leaders: Legends Scale Optimus Prime and Megatron. Priced at $69.99,*GT-05 Leaders Set by Generation Toy features two mini fully Transforming figures! One mini-figure transforms from gun to tyrant and back and is a bonus figure to complement the Generation Toys Gravity Builder combiner. When in gun mode, can be held by Gravity Builder! The second transforms from a mini semi truck to robot and back! We’ve mirrored the images with this news post. Check ’em out, after the jump. Check out the listing at TFsource
