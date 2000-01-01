Armagear Scamper Join Date: Feb 2015 Location: BC Posts: 322

Delete please http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72185



PrimalEnvy sent me to the right place. This thread is not needed!

Thanks. PrimalEnvy sent me to the right place. This thread is not needed!Thanks.

A feedback thread for yours truly. Feel free to drop a line or two heh.

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=Armagear



When in doubt, Kick It __________________A feedback thread for yours truly. Feel free to drop a line or two heh.When in doubt, Kick It