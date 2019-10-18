|
Takara Tomy Raiden Project Announcement
A few hours ago the official Takara Tomy Twitter account
*shared images revealing their participation in the special exhibition: “A Railway Story In The Sky” in Japan. Additionally, they have mentioned that a new “Raiden Project” will be shown at the event. The*exhibition: “A Railway Story In The Sky”
involves the cooperation of*JR 7 companies, Tokyo Metro, Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation and other companies showing off all the rich railroad Japanese story over the years. Takara will take part showing Raiden
, the combination of the 6 Trainbots: Kaen, Getsuei, Seizan, Shoki, Suiken and Yukikaze which appeared in » Continue Reading.
