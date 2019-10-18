Omegatron Gen 1 Join Date: Mar 2009 Location: Brantford, ON Posts: 359

Re: Takara Tomy Raiden Project Announcement Oh my Gosh yes!! I would love a G1 reissue, but frankly I'll take a new mold or really anything Raiden related. I don't know why this happened before. But then, I'm an old G1 guy so this is right up my alley.