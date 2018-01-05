|
TFNation 2018 has THE TOUCH! Stan Bush to attend and perform full concert
This year at TFNation, you will have The Touch! You will have The Power! And you can fly, if you try leaving the past behind! Yes friends, the one and only Stan Bush will be attending TFNation 2018
as a guest of honour – and he will also be performing a concert on the second day of the convention following the Saturday evening Club Con programming. Stan Bush is an Emmy award winning musician, and an inductee into the Transformers Hall of Fame. You may be familiar with some of his work – including the iconic Transformers anthem “The » Continue Reading.
