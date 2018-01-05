|
Transformers Legends Bonus Comic 48 ? White Lune
Takara have updated their Transformers Legends comics page
with a bonus “Xmas” comic (though apart from some gifts at the end there’s not much Christmas in there). This comic introduces White Lune, sister of White Leo, Doublecross’ Headmaster partner – and also features Blurr getting his Targetmaster, a first in Japanese fiction. Check out the comic attached to this post – please be aware, due to cultural differences some of the humor within may not be appropriate to all audiences. Caution is advised.
The post Transformers Legends Bonus Comic 48 – White Lune
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.