Via Notrab on Weibo, we have an in-hand image of all five Dinobots from Power of the Primes merged into their mighty Volcanicus form. We've seen a few shots of the combination at conventions, but this image is the first one we're aware of in the wild using the toys we'll all soon be picking up from store shelves. Note that the transformation on the individual figures is not 100% spot on – Slag's arms for example are not tabbed in here – so the final article may look a little tidier.





