Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,507

Unique Toys Palm Series Unlicensed Apeface, Snapdragon, Cerebros and Highbrow Images



Unique Toys have updated their



The post







More... Unique Toys have updated their Weibo with images of their new Palm Series releases – the “No Minds and Unhappy” set of their takes on Cerebros and Apeface, and the “Day and Night” set of their versions of Highbrow and Snapdragon. Each one is a tiny roughly Legends scaled release, fully transformable and complete with incredibly tiny Headmasters. Their not-Snapdragon even has an option for dragon-like wings involving his weapons – something we hope Hasbro also incorporates into their own, official Snapdragon when it eventually comes our way.The post Unique Toys Palm Series Unlicensed Apeface, Snapdragon, Cerebros and Highbrow Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.