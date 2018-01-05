Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,507

More... Emiliano Santalucia has updated his Facebook portfolio with a piece of artwork he did for Hasbro’s Tiny Titans line. The line was known for its blind-bagged releases and miniature depictions of Transformers both classic and contemporary, and on show here is the work he did for Optimus Prime himself. The art is a nice hybrid of the Generation 1 and Robots in Disguise (2015) versions of Optimus Prime, with the classic rifle in the hands of the modern version of the Autobot leader. Check it out attached to this post.The post Tiny Titans Optimus Prime Concept Art by Emiliano Santalucia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.