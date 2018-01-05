Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,507
Tiny Titans Optimus Prime Concept Art by Emiliano Santalucia


Emiliano Santalucia has updated his Facebook portfolio with a piece of artwork he did for Hasbro’s Tiny Titans line. The line was known for its blind-bagged releases and miniature depictions of Transformers both classic and contemporary, and on show here is the work he did for Optimus Prime himself. The art is a nice hybrid of the Generation 1 and Robots in Disguise (2015) versions of Optimus Prime, with the classic rifle in the hands of the modern version of the Autobot leader. Check it out attached to this post.

