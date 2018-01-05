|
Tiny Titans Optimus Prime Concept Art by Emiliano Santalucia
Emiliano Santalucia has updated his Facebook portfolio
with a piece of artwork he did for Hasbro’s Tiny Titans line. The line was known for its blind-bagged releases and miniature depictions of Transformers both classic and contemporary, and on show here is the work he did for Optimus Prime himself. The art is a nice hybrid of the Generation 1 and Robots in Disguise (2015) versions of Optimus Prime, with the classic rifle in the hands of the modern version of the Autobot leader. Check it out attached to this post.
The post Tiny Titans Optimus Prime Concept Art by Emiliano Santalucia
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.