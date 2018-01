Takara Tomy LG-63 G2 Megatron Label Templates Images

Thanks to the official Takara Tomy Twitter account *we have images of the label templates for*Takara Tomy LG-63 G2 Megatron. As you may remember, Takara Tomy Legends line is bringing their homage to the G2 Hero Megatron using the TR Voyager Megatron mold using the iconic G2 colors from the original toy. According to the instructions , this figure will include some stickers like the*Generation 2 Decepticon logo, and also the infamous "Megatron Rules!" sticker from the US G2 Hero Megatron toy. To top it all, a pair of Predacon logos are also included for his Headmaster, painted to resemble