zfarsh Beasty Join Date: Sep 2013 Location: Oakville Canada Posts: 383

zfarsh's 2018 sales Some sales, and i will be adding some more. I live in Oakville, and can come to the Mississauga Conventions (i have a baby now, so sometimes schedule a bit crazy and would have to see). Pricing is for pick-up.



Note: All products are LOOSE, as in opened from box and displayed and maybe transformed.





C9 Quakeblast = 80$

Never transformed, only displayed and posed. I still have the box for it



Fansproject Armored Battalion = 70$

Still have box for them, and they were bought about a month ago, but dont have the space to display them, so on to someone else



Toyworld Spaceracer (MP Style Cosmos) = 60$

Still have the box for this.



Things i will consider to use for Trade (along with extra money from yourself or myself depending on what):

- MP Inferno (Takara or KO if good condition)

- Figma Kusanagi Movie Version (black cloths) from Ghost in the shell.

My Cybertron Feedback Page:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=56526



My Ebay Feedback Page:

http://feedback.ebay.ca/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=zfarsh3000



TFW2005 Feedback:

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkion-exchange-feedback/1056147-zfarsh.html __________________ Last edited by zfarsh; Today at 01:31 PM .