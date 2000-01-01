Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:50 PM
zfarsh
Beasty
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Oakville Canada
Posts: 383
zfarsh's 2018 sales
Some sales, and i will be adding some more. I live in Oakville, and can come to the Mississauga Conventions (i have a baby now, so sometimes schedule a bit crazy and would have to see). Pricing is for pick-up.

Note: All products are LOOSE, as in opened from box and displayed and maybe transformed.


C9 Quakeblast = 80$
Never transformed, only displayed and posed. I still have the box for it

Fansproject Armored Battalion = 70$
Still have box for them, and they were bought about a month ago, but dont have the space to display them, so on to someone else

Toyworld Spaceracer (MP Style Cosmos) = 60$
Still have the box for this.

Things i will consider to use for Trade (along with extra money from yourself or myself depending on what):
- MP Inferno (Takara or KO if good condition)
- Figma Kusanagi Movie Version (black cloths) from Ghost in the shell.
