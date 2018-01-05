|
Iron Warrior Pioneer (Transformers Prime Optimus Prime) New Prototype Images
Via Weibo
*we have new images of the prototype of*Iron Warrior “Pioneer” an impressive take on Transformers Prime Optimus Prime. 3P Iron Warrior is bringing a full articulated non-transformable rendition of TFP Optimus Prime and, from what we can see from the new images, it is a totally cartoon accurate version which we are sure will please many TFP fans. The figure will feature interchangeable faces (with mouth or face plate), articulated fingers, double regular swords and the iconic and powerful Star Saber sword from the show. No price or release date announced yet, but we sure to come back » Continue Reading.
