Interview With The IDW Transformers Vs Visionaries Creative Team
SYFY WIRE
we have a very interesting Interview With The IDW Transformers Vs Visionaries Creative Team for you. The most recent crossover in the IDW Hasbro Universe has just hit comic stores a few days ago and brings us a new adventure after the events of "First Strike". The Transformers will have to face the dangerous Visionaries. The Knights Of The Magical Light are introduced for the new generation with a renewed look and origin. The creative team behind the issue: Writer Magdalene Visaggio, artist Fico Ossio, editor Sarah Gaydos, and assistant editor David Mariotte comment on several hot topics
