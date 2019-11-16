|
G1 Mini-Cassettes 3-Pack Gurafi, Noizu, & Frenzy Available At Amazon.ca
Attention G1 collectors! 2005 Boards member*UltraPrimal*is giving us the heads up that the*G1 Mini-Cassettes 3-Pack Gurafi, Noizu, & Frenzy are available at Amazon.ca. A great chance to gran these re-issues if you missed them. You car order them here
for $49.99 CAD ($37.81 approximately), plus shipping.  
