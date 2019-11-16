Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,805
G1 Mini-Cassettes 3-Pack Gurafi, Noizu, & Frenzy Available At Amazon.ca


Attention G1 collectors! 2005 Boards member*UltraPrimal*is giving us the heads up that the*G1 Mini-Cassettes 3-Pack Gurafi, Noizu, &#38; Frenzy are available at Amazon.ca. A great chance to gran these re-issues if you missed them. You car order them here for $49.99 CAD ($37.81 approximately), plus shipping. &#160;

The post G1 Mini-Cassettes 3-Pack Gurafi, Noizu, & Frenzy Available At Amazon.ca appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
