Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Golden Disk Collection Deluxe Terrorsaur Official Turnaround Video
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,460
Transformers Golden Disk Collection Deluxe Terrorsaur Official Turnaround Video


Via Hasbro Pulse, we can share for you a new official turnaround video of the upcoming*Transformers Golden Disk Collection Deluxe Terrorsaur.* Terrosaur, an extensive retool of Kingdom Deluxe Airazor, is looking decently show-accurate in both modes. We also have a look a the included Golden Disk. The much anticipated*Terrorsaur*is available for pre-order now via*Amazon*and Hasbro Pulse. Watch the video here or a YouTube mirror after the jump as well as some screencaps. Then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Golden Disk Collection Deluxe Terrorsaur Official Turnaround Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1980s Transformers Action Figure Parts Lot
Transformers
1985 Transformers , Bombshell, Astro train, Silverbolt, ect Lot
Transformers
1984 Transformers , Constructicons , Seaspray, Jumpstarter,ect lot
Transformers
1987 Transformers Action Figure Lot
Transformers
1980s Transformers , Galvatron, Protectobot, Optimas Trailer, Lot
Transformers
1987 Transformers , Battle Helicopter, Snapdragon, Crosshairs, Lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Deluxe Scorponok complete + Deluxe sea Attack Ravage good
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.