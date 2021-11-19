Via Hasbro Pulse, we can share for you a new official turnaround video of the upcoming*Transformers Golden Disk Collection Deluxe Terrorsaur.* Terrosaur, an extensive retool of Kingdom Deluxe Airazor, is looking decently show-accurate in both modes. We also have a look a the included Golden Disk. The much anticipated*Terrorsaur*is available for pre-order now via*Amazon
*and Hasbro Pulse. Watch the video here
or a YouTube mirror after the jump as well as some screencaps. Then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
