Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,440
Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost In-Hand Images


Via PrimeVsPrime, we now have our first in-hand images at the new Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost This figure is redeco and retool of Masterpiece Skids, inspired*by the pre-Transformers red Diaclone Honda Civic Turbo variant, and now presented as a new character named*Reboost. You can check out a gallery of images and also the video review after the break. Let us know what you think of Reboost on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Mothton #24 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transforming
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Stronghorn #23 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transform
Transformers
Robot Transforming Vehicle Military Complete 4 Set NEW NISP Greenbrier KO Jet B
Transformers
Convertors Insectors "Tenticus (Spider) - Gun Weapon" 1984 Select Toys Accessory
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Starscream" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Autobot Decepticon
Transformers
Transformers Rescue Bots Blurr Reverse Raceway 2017 NEW NIP Hasbro Playskool Set
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Autobot Drift" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Decepticon Robot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:20 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.