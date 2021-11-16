Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,440

Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost In-Hand Images



Via PrimeVsPrime, we now have our first in-hand images at the new Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost This figure is redeco and retool of Masterpiece Skids, inspired*by the pre-Transformers red Diaclone Honda Civic Turbo variant, and now presented as a new character named*Reboost. You can check out a gallery of images and also the video review after the break. Let us know what you think of Reboost on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Via PrimeVsPrime, we now have our first in-hand images at the new Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost This figure is redeco and retool of Masterpiece Skids, inspired*by the pre-Transformers red Diaclone Honda Civic Turbo variant, and now presented as a new character named*Reboost. You can check out a gallery of images and also the video review after the break. Let us know what you think of Reboost on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________