Via PrimeVsPrime, we now have our first in-hand images at the new Transformers Masterpiece MP-54 Reboost This figure is redeco and retool of Masterpiece Skids, inspired*by the pre-Transformers red Diaclone Honda Civic Turbo variant, and now presented as a new character named*Reboost. You can check out a gallery of images and also the video review after the break. Let us know what you think of Reboost on the 2005 Boards!
