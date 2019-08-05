|
Transformers Flame Toys Furai Model Star Saber: Packaging Revealed
The official social media channels for Flame Toys continue
to publish great updates, this
time revealing the package artwork and contents of their upcoming Star Saber model kit. After reviewing the images attached to this post, let us know what you think on the 2005 boards!
