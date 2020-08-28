Ninjatron Overlord of all Ninjas Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Under a Bandanna Posts: 459

I will be presenting yet another Virtual Transformers convention panel LIVE on Sunday September 6th, starting at 5:30 PM EST. This is the weekend the now cancelled TFcon was rescheduled for.

This will be a newly revised version of "How Transformers Changed Around the World", the panel I first presented at TFcon in 2018. This panel was a big hit, but there was a ton of content that I couldn't include due to time constraints. This time, I won't have to worry about that! There will be plenty of new things added to the presentation as I go through the multiple interesting things that happened to the Transformers brand when it was brought over to other countries like Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and yes, even Canada!



The virtual panel I did in July was a big success. Lots of people came by and everyone seemed to enjoy it. Let's keep that going for just a little while longer!





Unlike other virtual convention panels you may have seen this summer, my panel will be presented LIVE, not prerecorded, and there will not be any YouTube or VOD to watch later.







You can

Hope to see you there! In the meantime, please share this info on your social media and make sure everyone who might be interested has a chance to know about it. Also you can use this



