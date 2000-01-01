Today, 09:55 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 383 Aligned Continuity display (TF Prime, War For Cybertron, Fall Of Cybertron, RiD 2015) Transformers Prime, when an exclusive 2-pack of Breakdown & Air Vehicon was announced at Hasbro PulseCon yesterday. I had recently tweaked the "Aligned Continuity" display section of my collection - showcasing TF Prime, the material from the old War For Cybertron and Fall Of Cybertron video games, and Robots In Disguise 2015.









[Part 1 of 3]









The full display.







Several "special" figures, alternate versions of figures, and a "Cybertronian battle" with the WFC/FOC figures.







The "Entertainment Pack." Never opened.







Pre-Earth Autobots. In the back, you can juuuust see the Wreckers, whom I've heard were super-hard to find at retail, if you ever saw them at all.







Pre-Earth Decepticons, including the fully-combined Bruticus.







Me Grimlock!







Season 1 cast display, and Beast Hunters season display.







Season 1 Autobots.







Season 1 Decepticons. And yes, that is a Voyager Breakdown; was totally lucky to get him at A3U during its Japanese release back then. This is my first contribution to the Collections Spotlight forum; I realized late this year would be the 10th anniversary of, when an exclusive 2-pack of Breakdown & Air Vehicon was announced at Hasbro PulseCon yesterday. I had recently tweaked the "Aligned Continuity" display section of my collection - showcasing, the material from the oldandvideo games, and2015.[Part 1 of 3]The full display.Several "special" figures, alternate versions of figures, and a "Cybertronian battle" with the WFC/FOC figures.The "Entertainment Pack." Never opened.Pre-Earth Autobots. In the back, you can juuuust see the Wreckers, whom I've heard were super-hard to find at retail, if you ever saw them at all.Pre-Earth Decepticons, including the fully-combined Bruticus.Me Grimlock!Season 1 cast display, and Beast Hunters season display.Season 1 Autobots.Season 1 Decepticons. And yes, that is a Voyager Breakdown; was totally lucky to get him at A3U during its Japanese release back then.



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________ Today, 10:01 PM #2 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 383 Re: Aligned Continuity display (TF Prime, War For Cybertron, Fall Of Cybertron, RiD 2







Beast Hunters Autobots.







Beast Hunters Decepticons.







The Predacon Menagerie.



















The King!







RiD 2015.













Main Autobot cast, front and centre, ready to rev up and roll out.





[Part 2 of 3]Beast Hunters Autobots.Beast Hunters Decepticons.The Predacon Menagerie.The King!RiD 2015.Main Autobot cast, front and centre, ready to rev up and roll out.



Prime-era Predaking "Hall Of Fame", however small in number.







A couple unopened First Edition figures, including a Starscream autographed by voice actor Steve Blum.







The Covenant Of Primus book, inside an Autobot shield wall hanging. Fitting to have FOC Optimus just under it.







The packaging for the Covenant Of Primus book, and my collection of novels, DVD/Blu-ray sets, and a Season 1 soundtrack CD from the Aligned Continuity era.







Comic books, card backings from the figures (because of character bio info), and a box of the instructions. [Part 3 of 3]Prime-era Predaking "Hall Of Fame", however small in number.A couple unopened First Edition figures, including a Starscream autographed by voice actor Steve Blum.The Covenant Of Primus book, inside an Autobot shield wall hanging. Fitting to have FOC Optimus just under it.The packaging for the Covenant Of Primus book, and my collection of novels, DVD/Blu-ray sets, and a Season 1 soundtrack CD from the Aligned Continuity era.Comic books, card backings from the figures (because of character bio info), and a box of the instructions.



