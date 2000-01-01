Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:25 PM   #1
max99d
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: GTA
Posts: 462
LOOKING FOR TOYWORLD BULLDOZER TW-C01
hi all

I am looking for toyworld Bulldozer.

Any shape is fine. Thx just need to complete the one I have that is missing a panel.

Thanks again
