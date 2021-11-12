Singapore based*Unrivalled Collectibles toystore have announced, via their Facebook account
, that a possible new*Transformers Kingdom Core Class Hot Rod will be released this year. If true, this would be an unexpected surprise since we hadn’t heard anything about this figure before. Images are yet to be revealed, but according to the Facebook post, Hot Rod would be available in December 2021. What do you think of this possible new Kingdom release? Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
