|
Geoffreys New U.S. Troops to Command: Toys R Us Website Relaunched, Powered By Targe
Following revamps in Australia and Canada
that we first revealed on these pages after the turbulent 2018 international
decline of Toys R Us, Geoffrey’s resurrection tour continues stateside today with the relaunch of the store’s website powered by Target. This partnership extends to two
retail stores opening in Houston, TX and Paramus, NJ later this year. Our U.S. strategy is to bring back the ToysRUs brand in a modern way through a strong experiential and content-rich omnichannel concept, said Richard Barry, CEO of Tru Kids. The foundation of that strategy requires the help of a » Continue Reading.
