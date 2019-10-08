|
Generations Selects Siege Smokescreen Out At Canadian Retail
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the new*Generations Selects Siege Smokescreen is ut At Canadian Retail. Smokescreen (redeco and remold of Siege Prowl) was spotted at EB Games*in Vaughan, Ontario. The figure retails for $29.99 CAD ($22.50 approximately) plus taxes. Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian collectors!  
