ThreeZero DLX Soundwave at Wonder Festival 2020



ThreeZero was at Wonder Festival 2020 and showed off a colored version of their DLX Scale Bumblebee Movie Soundwave.* His minion Ravage was there by his side as well.* He’s due out in Q3 2020 and retails for about 250 USD.* Check out the pics after the break courtesy of



ThreeZero was at Wonder Festival 2020 and showed off a colored version of their DLX Scale Bumblebee Movie Soundwave. His minion Ravage was there by his side as well. He's due out in Q3 2020 and retails for about 250 USD. Check out the pics after the break courtesy of ThreeZero and @_N_A__M_E_





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.