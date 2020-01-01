|
Transformers Studio Series Devastator To Be Shown At Toy Fair ? First Look At Studio
The official Transformers Instagram account
*have announced that Studio Series Devastator will make his debut in the US at the upcoming Toy Fair 2020. The image shared show an important difference compared to the complete Devastator we have just seen at Wonderfest
in Japan. You can clearly see Devastator using a yellow bulldozer as his right leg as seen in the Revenge Of The Fallen film. This new Rampage redeco should be our first look at Studio Series Skipjack which was revealed previously
This new Rampage redeco should be our first look at Studio Series Skipjack which was revealed previously early this year.
