The official Transformers Instagram account*have announced that Studio Series Devastator will make his debut in the US at the upcoming Toy Fair 2020. The image shared show an important difference compared to the complete Devastator we have just seen at Wonderfest in Japan. You can clearly see Devastator using a yellow bulldozer as his right leg as seen in the Revenge Of The Fallen film. This new Rampage redeco should be our first look at Studio Series Skipjack which was revealed previously*early this year. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then sound off &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Devastator To Be Shown At Toy Fair – First Look At Studio Series Skipjack appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
I’m not a ‘must be screen accurate’ kind of guy, so the chances of me dropping an extra $45 so he can have a yellow foot are pretty much zero. I’m good with Rampage.
Might grab Skipjack if he's on sale.
