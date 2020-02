Alexander Quinn Sarcasti-con Join Date: Mar 2009 Location: Barrie, ON Posts: 1,641

Re: Best Bayformers Hot Rod? The Walmart version is... extremely ok. That’s the best praise I can muster for it really. Alt mode is nice, but his bot mode is stiff, a bit too tall, and kibble-licious. It’s good, especially if you can find it at a decent price, but I’m sure at some point Studio Series will do a better version or the 3P offerings are almost always amazing, although pricey.