Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,176

Sentinel Nendoroid Series Bumblebee and Optimus Prime



Sentinel have shown off 2 new figures in their Nendoroid line of figures at Wonder Festival 2020 – Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee and Optimus Prime.* Both are super deformed versions with cartoonish proportions, non transforming.* No word on price or release date yet.** Check out some pics from Sentinel and @Chohenken on Twitter after the break!



The post







More... Sentinel have shown off 2 new figures in their Nendoroid line of figures at Wonder Festival 2020 – Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee and Optimus Prime.* Both are super deformed versions with cartoonish proportions, non transforming.* No word on price or release date yet.** Check out some pics from Sentinel and @Chohenken on Twitter after the break! The post Sentinel Nendoroid Series Bumblebee and Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.