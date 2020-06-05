Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:42 AM
Super_Megatron
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 584 Now Online


Nobody cares about the contents of a kitchen as much as the podcasters in this episode of a Transformers fan podcast. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW  584  May 8 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, click here:*Transformers Podcast on iTunes. Were now also offering &#187; Continue Reading.

