Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page Optimussentinel
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:48 PM   #1
Slayback
Animated
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,511
Optimussentinel
Sold figure to Optimussentinel.
Polite, courteous and patient waiting for product to ship out with the snowstorm delaying things.

Thanks for the sale!
__________________
Good Hunting.

feedback :http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=31815
Slayback is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Rare G1 Transformer Red 'Canadian' Slag
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT, 17 , ACTION FIGURES, ARMADA, ENERGON & more
Transformers
Transformers Armada Unicron?s Panels
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom CYCLONUS Voyager War for Cybertron Generation 1 G1 NEW
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 86 SWEEP Voyager Class The Movie Generation 1 G1 NEW
Transformers
Transformers JACKPOT & SIGHTS WFC Kingdom Golden Disk Collection Chapter 2 NEW
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom RHINOX Voyager War for Cybertron Beast Wars NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:49 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.