Takara-Tomy Legends God Ginrai Giftset Images
Twitter account have shared some new images of the Legends God Ginrai giftset. Collecting the mighty Super Ginrai and his support unit Godbomber, this set features some nice additions above the base figures that were individually released, including a chromed blade on the katana sword and the combined form chest on Godbomber, and clear windows on Super Ginrai. The images also show off the first color images of the bonus Headmaster figures of Cab and Minerva who come with this set. Check them out after the break.
