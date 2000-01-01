Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:04 AM   #1
BahWeepGranah
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2019
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1
BAHWEEPGRANAH'S WANT LIST: PARTS FOR GENERATIONS METROPLEX + MORE
I recently acquired a heavily used Generations Metroplex for cheap and I'm looking to restore / customize him. The big fella is missing:

- helmet
- left hand
- red gun/tower
- both black shoulder mounted guns
- left shoulder cover (unfolds to reveal seat for Scamper in vehicle mode)
- original sticker set

I would be interested in purchasing any of these parts from the original Generations Metroplex OR any of the following third party kits:

Unique Toys Metropolis Upgrade Kit
DNA Designs DK-02M Metroplex Hand Kit
X2 Toys XT004 Interceptor Transforming Gun (Red or White)

In addition, I am looking for the following items, which are not as high a priority for me (may not be able to move on them right away) as the parts for Metroplex:

Perfect Effect Hands & Feet (Purple, White)
C+++ Customs Upgrade Kit For Combiner Wars Defensor
Incomplete/Broken Fans Toys Dinobots (Sever, Soar, and Stomp)


This one requires some explanation. My wife supports my collecting providing the cost of single figures does not exceed a certain amount (roughly $100). I understand this policy and was able to acquire MP Grimlock and Fans Toys Scoria for bargains. Would love to find them at least one more dinobot and due to these constraints, need to target used, incomplete, or broken figures.
