This is no April Fools’ Day joke, folks (or at least we think it’s not).*Anthony Ramos of Hamilton fame, is set to be the main-man of ‘Transformers 7‘. Deadline states
: “Sources tell Deadline, that Anthony Ramos is in final negotiations to star in a Transformers movie for Paramount and Hasbro that has Steven Caple Jr. is directing. Since his breakout role as one of the original cast members of Hamilton, Ramos star has been on the rise with Bradley Cooper soon tapping him for a role his A Star Is Born remake. That leading man status is only expected » Continue Reading.
The post Anthony Ramos To Lead Transformers 7
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
