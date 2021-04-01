Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Anthony Ramos To Lead Transformers 7
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,336
Anthony Ramos To Lead Transformers 7


This is no April Fools’ Day joke, folks (or at least we think it’s not).*Anthony Ramos of Hamilton fame, is set to be the main-man of ‘Transformers 7‘. Deadline states: “Sources tell Deadline, that Anthony Ramos is in final negotiations to star in a Transformers movie for Paramount and Hasbro that has Steven Caple Jr. is directing. Since his breakout role as one of the original cast members of Hamilton, Ramos star has been on the rise with Bradley Cooper soon tapping him for a role his A Star Is Born remake. That leading man status is only expected &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Anthony Ramos To Lead Transformers 7 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Star Wars Transformers Darth Vader Luke Skywalker and Obiwan
Transformers
Bundle Lot Vintage Transformers G1 Food Fighters Rock Lords
Transformers
Transformers
New 2020 Transformers War for Cybertron OPTIMUS PRIME Walmart Exclusive Netflix
Transformers
Cheetor R.E.D. RED Transformers Beast Wars Series - In Hand - Hasbro 6" Figure
Transformers
Lot of Ten (10) Vintage Transformers Various Collectible Robots, Cars, etc
Transformers
Lot of Seven (7) Vintage Transformers Various Collectible Robots, Cars, etc
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.