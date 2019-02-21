|
BotBots Wave 1 Out In Hungary
The Botbots challenge finally arrived to Hungary in Europe.*Jatekshop is offering Botbots Wave 1 via their website
. Prices are very conveninet, with Mystery blind bags for 1090 Forint ($3.89), 5-packs for 3835 Forint ($13.68) and 8-pack for 5900 Forint ($21.00). Happy hunting!
