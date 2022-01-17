Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Prime 1 Studio War For Cybertron Megatron Statue Official Gallery & Product Informati


Prime 1 Studio Facebook have updated an official gallery and product information of their upcoming War For Cybertron Megatron Statue. This statue is planned for Prime 1 Studio Museum Masterline line and it will come in two versions: Standard and Ultimate, each featuring different parts and base (as it was for their War For Cybertron Optimus Prime statue). Read on for more details: PMTF-06: Megatron (Transformers: War For Cybertron) Statue Size approx. 27.5 inches tall [H:70cm W:49cm D:65cm] Transformers: War for Cybertron themed, battle-damaged base LED-Illuminated Eyes and Fusion Cannon PMTF-06: Megatron (Transformers: War For Cybertron) Ultimate Version

The post Prime 1 Studio War For Cybertron Megatron Statue Official Gallery & Product Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



