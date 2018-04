Hasbro’s Leaked From Cybertron: Power Of The Primes Slash

And now we have a new Hasbro's "Leaked From Cybertron" video, featuring how*Legends Class Dinobot Slash evolved from concept art to final figure. The video surfaced via Hasbro's* Instagram . We get a very interesting view at the design sketches, gray prototype and the final product of Power Of The Primes Legends Dinobot Slash. We had previously see videos of Studio Series Blackout and Grimlock , too. You can see the mirrored video below, and then you can read on to check out some screencaps attached to this news post. Don't forget to share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.