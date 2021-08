Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 517

Retired Young (or A Bolt from the Chamber) - G1 Hot Rod post-Rebirth story

https://archiveofourown.org/works/33517552



Premise: As the Autobot Headmasters and Targetmasters are transferred to planet Nebulos, Hot Rod reflects on the past two years and ponders his future.



Finally, first new written piece in a while, taking place after "Rebirth." As with "Forever Decepticon", I'll just post the link to my AO3 page, plus share the title photo here.



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart

https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________