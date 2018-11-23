Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,529

Transformers: Bumblebee TV Spots Showcase New Scenes From Cybertron



A couple of brand new international TV Spots for Transformers: Bumblebee showcases additional scenes set in Cybertron. It is interesting to note that Optimus Prime‘s mouthplate moves just like his G1 counterpart. Decepticon Seekers are seen shooting at what looks like a Spacebridge or the core of Cybertron. Also of note is a continuity break, where we see Bumblebee in his Cybertronian mode in the 80s instead of what we were told about him on Transformers: The Last Knight. His [new] arrival to Earth seems to be well after World War II. Based on what we heard about the movie



