Official Hasbro China Transformers Legacy nEW Stop-Motion Video

The official Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account have shared a new official stop-motion video, featuring some of the new Transformers Legacy toys. This is a crazy and fun battle between Legavy Blitzwing and Metroplex who has turned other Decpeticons into core class toys for his collection! Watch the video here or a YouTube mirror after the jump as well as some screencaps. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!