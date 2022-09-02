Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Pulsecon 2022 Transformers Brand Panel Details ? Transformers Legacy: Evolution Annou


Hasbro Pulse have taken to their Instagram page to offer some details on what we can expect at the Pulsecon 2022 Transformers Brand Panel. Most interestingly it appears that Legacy Year 2 will be titled “Legacy: Evolution” – the Evolution name has popped up a few times before so it’s interesting to see it resurface here. There will also be news on Shattered Glass, partnerships, artwork, and more: “Fanbots! Get ready to #RollOut with #Transformers on Day 1 of #HasbroPulseCon2022! Join the team on Sept. 30th, as they reveal SO MANY new and cool things! Fine, we’ll give you &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pulsecon 2022 Transformers Brand Panel Details – Transformers Legacy: Evolution Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



