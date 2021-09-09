Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IIDWs Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #8


Why is an order to seal the ship necessary? Read on as the "Pod" arc continues in the 5-page preview of Beast Wars issue #8, due in shops this week, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Winston Chan (Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist), Martin Gee (Cover Artist), Ryan Miller (Cover Artist) "Pod," part two! Blackarachnia has made her way to the Maximal ship, the Axalon, and encountered her first Maximal, Cheetor. Now she's gone missing again and it's up to the whole crew to find the mysteriously disappearing spider…

The post IIDWs Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #8 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



