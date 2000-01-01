Today, 04:49 PM #1 jjwankenobi Midichlorian Count Zero Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: Gernsback Continuum, B.C. Posts: 4,979 Shoulda Woulda Coulda - MP-36 Megatron Wanted Shoulda foreseen the overwhelmingly positive reviews for MP-36 Megatron.



Woulda preordered him if so.



Coulda saved some money if I did...



Alas, my great purge of MPs has halted with Hasbro MP-10 since deep in the cockles of my collecting heart I knew I'd be keeping him and likely picking up MP-36 if he didn't suck (I kept MP-4 and MP-5, after all).



Now that I know he doesn't suck I'm pulled back in like Michael Corleone from Godfather 3







So I'm looking for MP-36. If you bought doubles and one has some scratches on it or the box is messed up let me know.



If you know of any good deals let me know.



Attached Thumbnails



