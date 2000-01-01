Shoulda
foreseen the overwhelmingly positive reviews for MP-36 Megatron.
Woulda
preordered him if so.
Coulda
saved some money if I did...
Alas, my great purge of MPs has halted with Hasbro MP-10 since deep in the cockles of my collecting heart I knew I'd be keeping him and likely picking up MP-36 if he didn't suck (I kept MP-4 and MP-5, after all).
Now that I know he doesn't suck I'm pulled back in like Michael Corleone from Godfather 3
So I'm looking for MP-36. If you bought doubles and one has some scratches on it or the box is messed up let me know.
If you know of any good deals let me know.
If you think I'm insane for selling off most of my collection, well...keep that to yourself