Old Today, 05:24 PM   #1
Yonoid
Beast Machine
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 471
Tr leader sixshot
Picked up an extra for someone but no longer needs it. If anyone wants it at cost let me know. Otherwise will be returning to a walmart.
Old Today, 05:28 PM   #2
dingd0ng
Animated
dingd0ng's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Markham, Ontario
Posts: 1,507
Re: Tr leader sixshot
pm'd you
Old Today, 05:53 PM   #3
Sureshot22
look behind you. tee hee
Sureshot22's Ebay Auctions
Sureshot22's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,284
Re: Tr leader sixshot
Damn you dingdong *shakes fist*

If you change your mind. Me next for it please.
