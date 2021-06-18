|
Loot Crate November 2021 ? Beast Wars Exclusive Item and More
Loot Crate have sent through details on the November mystery box for November 2021.* The theme will include Masters of the Universe, Marvel’s What If…? and most importanly, Transformers Beast Wars!* The Beast Wars items is shown inside, which will be a 6 inch tall, semi articulated, non-transforming, stylized BW Megatron, similar to the Loot Crate Optimus Prime
from a while back.* The crate starts at $24.99 (plus shipping and is going live at midnight east, 9pm west tonight!* You can grab yours via this link: Beast Wars x Loot Crate November 21
