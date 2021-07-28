Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFNation Welcomes Wordburglar to The Big Broadcast of 2021


TFNation welcomes hip-hop artist Wordburglar to The Big Broadcast of 2021 event airing next month on Twitch and TFNation Live: Wordburglar is a Canadian hip-hop artist who frequently uses and refers to popular 80s media franchises, with a particular penchant for Star Wars, G.I. Joe (Welcome to Cobra Island, A Letter from Snake Eyes) and yes, The Transformers – with titles such as Unicrontact (To The Finish), That Metroplex Life (also featuring Hot Rod from The Cybertronic Spree) and his cameo-tastic track Cybetronnoiseur. Stay tuned to this space for more Big Broadcast guest announcements and join in

The post TFNation Welcomes Wordburglar to The Big Broadcast of 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



