|
TFNation Welcomes Wordburglar to The Big Broadcast of 2021
TFNation welcomes hip-hop artist Wordburglar to The Big Broadcast of 2021
event airing next month on Twitch
and TFNation Live
: Wordburglar is a Canadian hip-hop artist who frequently uses and refers to popular 80s media franchises, with a particular penchant for Star Wars, G.I. Joe (Welcome to Cobra Island, A Letter from Snake Eyes) and yes, The Transformers – with titles such as Unicrontact (To The Finish), That Metroplex Life (also featuring Hot Rod from The Cybertronic Spree) and his cameo-tastic track Cybetronnoiseur. Stay tuned to this space for more Big Broadcast guest announcements and join in » Continue Reading.
The post TFNation Welcomes Wordburglar to The Big Broadcast of 2021
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca