Darkmatter
Thgouths on 1Studio Cell's Pumpkin-01?
I notice he's up for pre-order, but I don't know anything about the company, or this particular take on Unicron.


Thanks!
joshimus
Re: Thgouths on 1Studio Cell's Pumpkin-01?
Probably just a repaint of their not-unicron, which is a very cool figure
