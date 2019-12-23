|
Threezero Deluxe Bumblebee Movie Soundwave & Ravage Official Gallery And Product Desc
The official Threezero website
have uploaded their Deluxe Bumblebee Movie Soundwave & Ravage official gallery and product description (including price) and revealing an unexpected detail about Ravage. This figure is part of Threezero’s Deluxe action figure line, featuring top quality finishing, die-cast and a high level of articulation, following the non-less impressive Bumblebee, Optimus Prime and Blitzwing figures. Soundwave will come with his loyal partner Ravage. While this is an officially licensed product, Hasbro won’t allow other companies to legally produce a fully transformable figure. Threezero have dealt with this restriction in a very original way. Their Ravage can » Continue Reading.
