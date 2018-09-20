Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,085

Hobby Link Japan Autumn Sale Live!



Site sponsor Hobby Link Japan have sent through details on their Autumn Sale! There are a ton of items on sale, including a selection of Transformers. You can get started here. HobbyLink Japan's Autumn Sale 2018 at HLJ.com starts at 11:00am, Thursday, September 20th, and runs to 5:00pm Thursday afternoon, September 27th (all Japan Standard Time, UTC + 9). Enjoy great discounts on a wide selection of items from model kits to anime figures to sci-fi collectibles, and even a collection of special Spotlight Items!





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.