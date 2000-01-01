optimusb39 Animated Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,553

Getting out of the game Finally calling it quits. Selling off everything i have left minus a few choice pieces. Most of the below items have boxes and all accessories. Send me a pm with offers on what yiur interested in. Thanks

Available.

Mp09 black rodimus. Upgrade joint kit installed on knees from kfc toys. Complete with box and full accessories

Xtransbot andras. Complete

Mp soundwave takara version with laserbeak only. Complete with box. Laserbeak has a small crack on one wing.

Oversized toyworld throttlebot combiner. No boxes conplete with individual guns. Some stress marks on wideload and a broken tab. Doesnt really effect combined mode too badly. Pics on request.

Kfc toys wreckgar. Complete

Mp ironhide complete with box

Mpm 04 prime complete with box.

Mp 10b nemesis prime complete

Dx9 powerglide ko. Same quality as dx9. Complete with box

Dx9 gewalt. Complete with box missing one little panel filler on shoulder vent

Tw thrust complete with box

Tw ramjet loose complete

Robotformer os mp11 starscream with coronation kit

Tfc toys hades combiner bots. Four of the six. No box. Card and instructions available

Tfc toys thousand kills. Complete with box

Takara fembots. Slipstream, ninjabot, chromia

Hasbro elita one moonracer x2, novastar.

Pe arcee pink. Mostly complete. Couple broken bits.

Hasbro wingblade.

Titan return wingblade, nautica loose

Zeta toys firefly and the black jet. Complete with boxes

Deluxe dotm lockdown. Loose

Badcube bugcorp insecticons. Complete with box. 3pc set in one. Last edited by optimusb39; Today at 11:16 AM .