Old Today, 11:14 AM   #1
optimusb39
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,553
Getting out of the game
Finally calling it quits. Selling off everything i have left minus a few choice pieces. Most of the below items have boxes and all accessories. Send me a pm with offers on what yiur interested in. Thanks
Available.
Mp09 black rodimus. Upgrade joint kit installed on knees from kfc toys. Complete with box and full accessories
Xtransbot andras. Complete
Mp soundwave takara version with laserbeak only. Complete with box. Laserbeak has a small crack on one wing.
Oversized toyworld throttlebot combiner. No boxes conplete with individual guns. Some stress marks on wideload and a broken tab. Doesnt really effect combined mode too badly. Pics on request.
Kfc toys wreckgar. Complete
Mp ironhide complete with box
Mpm 04 prime complete with box.
Mp 10b nemesis prime complete
Dx9 powerglide ko. Same quality as dx9. Complete with box
Dx9 gewalt. Complete with box missing one little panel filler on shoulder vent
Tw thrust complete with box
Tw ramjet loose complete
Robotformer os mp11 starscream with coronation kit
Tfc toys hades combiner bots. Four of the six. No box. Card and instructions available
Tfc toys thousand kills. Complete with box
Takara fembots. Slipstream, ninjabot, chromia
Hasbro elita one moonracer x2, novastar.
Pe arcee pink. Mostly complete. Couple broken bits.
Hasbro wingblade.
Titan return wingblade, nautica loose
Zeta toys firefly and the black jet. Complete with boxes
Deluxe dotm lockdown. Loose
Badcube bugcorp insecticons. Complete with box. 3pc set in one.
