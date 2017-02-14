Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,993

Robots in Disguise Warriors Wave 10 arrives at UK retail



In another bit of sighting news, we can report that the newest assortment of Robots in Disguise Warriors have arrived at UK retail. Robots in Disguise Warrior Wave 10 includes the remolded Windblade, Skywarp, Soundwave, and Blurr. The set was spotted at a Sainsburys in Andover, in the UK. This marks the first western sighting of the assortment – can a US release be far away? Thanks goes to TFW2005 user hellhound for the tip!



