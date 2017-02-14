Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Robots in Disguise Warriors Wave 10 arrives at UK retail


In another bit of sighting news, we can report that the newest assortment of Robots in Disguise Warriors have arrived at UK retail. Robots in Disguise Warrior Wave 10 includes the remolded Windblade, Skywarp, Soundwave, and Blurr. The set was spotted at a Sainsburys in Andover, in the UK. This marks the first western sighting of the assortment – can a US release be far away? Thanks goes to TFW2005 user hellhound for the tip!

The post Robots in Disguise Warriors Wave 10 arrives at UK retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



